2025 4-star LB Mason Posa has announced his commitment date

Since taking over the program, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting skills, securing 13 commitments in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class, starting with four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins.

While former head coach Jimbo Fisher could recruit most position groups at an impressive level, reaching the finish line with elite talent at linebacker was always an issue, culminating with last offseason whiff on current Texas linebacker Anthony Hill, one of the top collegiate defenders in the country.

Less than seven months on the job, Elko and new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jay Bateman have turned the tide, as Riggins is likely just the first linebacker commit in the cycle, as four-star LB Noah Mikhail has as the Aggies as a finalist, joining fellow four-star backer and New Mexico native Mason Posa.

Posa, who included Texas A&M in his top 3 alongside Oregon and Wisconsin, will announce his commitment on Thursday night at La Cueva High School, as Posa is set to take an official visit to College Station on June 21.

As a wrestler, Posa's football intellect shows up in spades on the field. At the same time, his sideline-to-sideline ability and his speed as a downhill thumper provide tremendous upside for any of the three programs he chooses.

During his 2023 junior season at La Cueva HS, Posa recorded 99 tackles, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception on the year.

According to 247Sports, Posa is currently positioned as the 154th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 18th-ranked linebacker prospect, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in New Mexico.

Announcing my commitment on Thursday at 6:00pm MST at La Cueva Highschool! Looking forward to seeing everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/MN8LpPCoFE — Mason Posa (@MasonPosa) June 11, 2024

