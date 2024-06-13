2025 4-star LB and LSU commit out of Baton Rouge (LA) will visit Texas A&M

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is on the brink of adding several commitments in the coming weeks/months after last weekend's busy weekend. Recruiting analysts have continued to produce new prediction updates, including 2025 five-star safety Jonah Williams, who is leaning towards committing to the Maroon & White.

This coming weekend, Mike Elko's visitor list isn't as large, but still significant, and as of Wednesday, it was confirmed that 2025 four-star linebacker and LSU commit Keylan Moses will make his way to College Station on Thursday-Saturday, as the brother of former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses has become a high priority for Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

So far, 2025 four-star LB Kelvion Riggins is the lone linebacker commit in the Aggies' 2025 cycle. While several LB recruits, including four-stars Noah Mikhail and Riley Pettijohn, will also visit Texas A&M this month, Moses could be the first flip for Elko in the offseason if all goes well.

According to 247Sports, Moses is currently the 28th-ranked linebacker prospect in the cycle and the 8th-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

See you soon College Station!!👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/mhSh2zho5O — 𝗞𝗲𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻 "𝗞𝗲𝘆" 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀✞ (@_Keylan1k) June 12, 2024

