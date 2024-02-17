2025 4-Star LB out out La Verne (CA) will reportedly visit Texas A&M next month

Under head football coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is looking to grow in the coming months, already adding multiple defensive prospects, including 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway.

During his two seasons as Duke’s head coach, Elko recruited current star Aggies linebacker Taurean York, knowing he would quickly become one of the more underrated prospects. Bringing the same recruiting philosophy to College Station, Texas A&M will reportedly host 2025 4-star LB Noah Mikhail, whom Elko visited earlier this month.

According to 247Sports Composite, Mikhail is currently positioned as the 48th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 5th-ranked linebacker, and the 5th-ranked player in California.

Set to enter his senior season at Bonita HS in La Verne, California, Mikhail recorded 166 tackles (98 solo tackles), 15 tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions on defense. Offensively, Mikhail netted 363 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, and 455 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air in 2023.

I’m looking to add at least one or two more linebacker prospects in the class; Mikhail would be a perfect fit in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s defensive attack, possessing the speed, instincts, and tackling ability to excel as either a linebacker or safety at the next level.

4-star LB Noah Mikhail has set several spring visits, per @ChadSimmons_👀 Mikhail ranks No. 43 NATL. (No. 7 LB) in the 2025 On300⭐️ Read: https://t.co/mHq6beM6sm pic.twitter.com/JttlL6t0wI — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 15, 2024

Before heading to College Station on March 21, Mikhail will take consecutive weekend trips to Alabama (March 8) and Oregon (March 15).

