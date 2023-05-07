2025 4-star LB Kelvion Riggins and Aggie target named Linebacker MVP at Rivals Camp
Texas A&M had the chance further scout a number of 2024 and 2025 prospects during this weekend’s Rivals Camp in Dallas, Texas, featuring 2024 four-star defensive lineman and Aggie commit Dealyn Evans, who was awarded D-line MVP after his consistent high-level performance.
Outside of Evans, one uncommitted rising prospect made similar waves on the defensive end, as 2025 four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins put on a similar performance, earning LB MVP honors for his effort, and putting Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff on notice to make him a priority recruit in the process.
Entering his junior season at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, Riggins is ranked as the 27th player in Texas, and the 4th-ranked linebacker prospect in the country for 2025. After Texas A&M landed rising 2024 linebacker Tristan Jernigan earlier this month, a position that has haunted the program in recruiting since Jimbo Fisher’s inaugural season is beginning to experience more highs than lows as of late.
During Riggins’ 2022 sophomore season, he recorded 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while exhibiting great instincts during his dropback reps, and sideline-to-sideline ability as an inside linebacker. The Aggies offered Riggins in June of last year, and he has made a total of four unofficial visits to College Station since.
