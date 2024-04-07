2025 4-star LB out of Buford (GA) will reportedly take an official visit to Texas A&M this summer

This weekend, Overtimes' OT7 event featured several commits in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class, led by four-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway and four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, who both showed out during Saturday's festivities.

Attending the event, Texas A&M recruiting insider, known professionally as AggiesToday, spoke to nearly every 2025 prospect who attended the event, including four-star linebacker and Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte out of Buford, Georgia, who revealed that despite his commitment to the Bulldogs, he plans to visit College Station this summer.

Possessing elite instincts, Perlotte is a speedy backer who plays with a high motor while thriving in coverage. He has the potential to be a nightmare in the pass rush. During his 2023 junior season, Perlotte recorded 55 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception.

Standing at 6-3 and 2010 pounds, Perlotte's versatility has made him one of the more sought-after defensive prospects in the 2025 cycle, receiving nearly 40 offers thus far.

According to 247Sports Composite, Perlotte is currently positioned as the 82nd-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 11th-ranked linebacker prospect, and the 12th-ranked prospect in Georgia.

NOTE: AggiesToday also included the following regarding Perlotte's recruiting connection to the program:

"He’s been to campus three times, two of which were more “secret.” Has some strong relationships with that coaches, and is very close with Matt Salvaggio."

