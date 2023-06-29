2025 4-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh receives Georgia football offer

The Georgia Bulldogs extended a scholarship offer to linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh last week.

Out of Culpeper, Virginia, Clatterbaugh ranks as the nation’s No. 238 overall player in the class of 2025.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Clatterbaugh currently holds 15 offers from big time college football programs like Ohio State, Clemson and Wisconsin.

During his sophomore season at Eastern View High School, Clatterbaugh recorded 87 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks from the linebacker position. He racked up 7 touchdowns on offense as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in the nation and already features three 5-star players.

After a great visit and workout with @CoachSchuUGA I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Georgia. @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA @Kirk_Benedict @CycloneEV pic.twitter.com/1jsqFfd4D1 — Brett Clatterbaugh (@Bclatterbaugh1) June 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire