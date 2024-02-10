2025 4-Star S out of Lake Cormorant (MS) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is complete after head coach Mike Elko secured signings from several key prospects, headlined by 5-star athlete Terry Bussey and 4-star wide receiver Ashton Belton-Roman, who was previously committed to Arkansas.

Elko and his staff have shifted all their remaining focus to gaining ground with the 2025 cycle, already securing commitments from 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway just two weeks ago. As the recruiting momentum continues, the Aggies have received interest from one of the top safeties in the 2025 class.

On Saturday, 4-star safety Jarcoby Hopson placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list, joining Ole Miss, Texas, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Arkansas and Mississippi State. One of the best athletes in the country, Hopson is projected to play either linebacker or safety at the next level due to his size (6-1 205 pounds) and defensive instincts, but he could easily compete as a running back if asked.

Hopson is coming off his productive 2023 junior campaign at Lake Cormorant HS (MS), recording 71 tackles (51 solo tackles), four tackles for loss on defense, and 146 carries for 785 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

According to 247Sports Composite, Hopson is currently positioned as the 160th-ranked player in the class, the 20th-ranked linebacker, and the 5th-ranked prospect in Mississippi.

