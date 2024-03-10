2025 4-star IOL includes LSU as he narrows list of finalists to 10

The No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to ten schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have fortunately made the list.

Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star interior offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2023 season with a 7-3 record and failed to make the 5A state playoffs.

DeBose has narrowed his list of schools down to LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Mississippi State and Florida. DeBose has received multiple Crystal Ball projections to commit to LSU and the Tigers are a 97% favorite to land him per On3.

The Tigers 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the number two recruiting class in the country by 247Sports. Kelly has already secured a commitment from one interior offensive lineman, four-star Devin Harper from Shreveport, Louisiana.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Micah DeBose is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’5 320 IOL from Mobile, AL is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 IOL) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3YZe3Btdga pic.twitter.com/iqe20z30en — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2024

