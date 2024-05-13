2025 4-star Edge of out of Sugar Land (TX) is predicted to land with Texas A&M

As I've said throughout the last two months, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is on the verge of adding several high-ranking prospects before mid-June rolls around. As of Monday, one of said players has received a prediction to land with the Aggies sooner rather than later.

Out of Sugar Land, Texas, 2025 four-star Edge Max Granville has been on Aggies head coach Mike Elko's radar since he took over last November. The sought-after defender possesses the size, strength, and position versatility to thrive in Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's system.

Since the start of his recruitment, Granville has been a favorite to land with Oklahoma. On3's Steve Wiltfong predicts that Texas A&M will land Granville over the Sooners and Penn State.

Hailing from a lineage of exceptional athletes, Granville is a force to be reckoned with on the field. His stats speak volumes-160 tackles, 32.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups, and nine forced fumbles in just the last two seasons. His upcoming visit schedule includes USC on June 7, Texas A&M on June 13, and Oklahoma on June 21.

