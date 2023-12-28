2025 4-Star Edge out of of Sugar Land (TX) places Texas A&M in his Top 10

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is all but complete, as the focus now shifts to the talented 2025 cycle and new head football coach Mike Elko is itching to get things started and acquire as much talent as possible heading into next summer.

Focusing on the defensive line, the future from a depth perspective is unknown as the transfer portal has taken its toll in the trenches, as Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss), Fadill Diggs (transferred to Syracuse), and Isaiah Raikes have departed, leaving multiple holes that need to be addressed sooner than later.

This week, 2025, four-star Edge Max Granville released his Top 10 program list. He has been on the Aggies’ radar under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, receiving over 32 offers, and has begun narrowing his options.

A native of Sugar Land, Texas, Granville has set his focus on the SEC, the Big 10 and the Big 12, including Oklahoma, LSU, SMU, Alabama, Penn State, Baylor, Kansas, Ohio State, USC, and Texas A&M in his initial list. Granville ascended on the scene during his 2022 sophomore season, recording 112 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks on the year.

Thank you to all of the coaches and teams who've recruited me so far.. I am down to 10 schools pic.twitter.com/sc4yPhZ7Xu — Max Granville (@max_granville13) December 26, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite, Granville is currently positioned as the 16th-ranked linebacker and the 25th-ranked player in Texas.

