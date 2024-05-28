2025 4-star Edge out of Danville (CA) describes his relationship with Texas A&M

One of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his options heading into the summer. Four-star Edge Marco Jones will make three consecutive official visits to Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M this summer.

This week, Jones sat down with Wolverines Wire Managing Editor Isaiah Hole to discuss where things stand with all three programs. Aggies head coach Mike Elko and several staff members, including defensive line coach Tony Jerod-Eddie and Assistant Director of S&C Brad Minter, have made significant strides with Jones this offseason.

“Coach Minter and Coach Tony Jerod-Eddie, those two guys are like scientists. They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them – football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well.”

As you can tell from the quote alone, Jones is a highly versatile athlete with potential MLB potential on the diamond if he pursues baseball full-time, noting what Texas A&M offers at the collegiate level. So far, Elko's 2025 recruiting class has only one defensive line commitment: four-star DL Landon Rink.

According to 247Sports, Jones is currently positioned as the 122nd-ranked prospect in the cycle, the 14th-ranked Edge, and the 11th-ranked prospect in California.

Standing at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Jones recorded 166 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns during his 2023 junior season at San Ramon Valley HS.

