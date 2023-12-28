2025 4-star EDGE Christopher Burgess Jr. lists Alabama in top 4, sets commitment date
Alabama is one of four schools with a shot to land 2025 edge rusher Christopher Burgess Jr. On Wednesday, the Illinois native released his top schools list and set a commitment date. Burgess Jr. will be announcing his commitment at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Burgess Jr. has not made a trip to Tuscaloosa yet. However, he did list the Crimson Tide as a finalist, so there has likely been contact between he and Alabama’s coaching staff.
Burgess Jr. is one of the most highly-coveted edge rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. That is the prototypical size for a college-ready edge rusher. While Alabama may not land a commitment from Burgess Jr.., they will likely continue to pursue him until he signs with the college of his choosing.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Christopher Burgess Jr.’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
211
5
21
Rivals
4
61
4
6
ESPN
4
259
5
20
On3 Recruiting
4
129
3
8
247 Composite
4
147
5
18
Vitals
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
230
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 3, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Social media
Let me know! https://t.co/WwmESropoj
— Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) December 28, 2023