2025 4-star Edge out of Alpharetta (GA) will visit Texas A&M this month

RN_AggiesWire_FB1

The summer has arrived, and Texas A&M's campus, despite students being away for the next two months, will be busier than ever as nearly every weekend this month will be centered around recruiting visits from prospects of of the 2025 recruiting class.

Amid Texas A&M baseball's Super Regional weekend vs. Oregon and the Mexico vs. Brazil soccer match in Kyle Field, more than a dozen 2025 prospects have descended on College Station, including five five-star prospects.

For the next two weekends, it's more of the same for head coach Mike Elko and his staff, as 2025 four-star Edge Julius Holly will reportedly make his way to campus on Friday, June 21, as the Alpharetta, Georgia product has already received nearly 35 offers thus far.

Standing at 6-3 and 230 pounds, Holly possesses the size, speed, and athleticism, playing primarily as a stand-up edge rusher during most of his prep career, Holly's defensive instincts and tacking prowess stick out the most. During his 2023 junior season at Alpharetta HS, Holly recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, and three pass breakups on the year.

On300 4-star EDGE Julius Holly has locked in OVs to Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️



Read: https://t.co/t2cD3W9nij pic.twitter.com/Ff1dpJXkHl — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 3, 2024

According to 247Sports, Holly is currently positioned as the 32nd-ranked Edge and the 40th-ranked prospect in Georgia. In combination with his official visit to Texas A&M, Holly will also visit Michigan, Ole Miss, and Georgia this summer.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star Edge out of Alpharetta (GA) will visit Texas A&M this month