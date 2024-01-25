2025 4-Star DL out of Upper Marlboro (MD) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is on the brink of adding its first player in the cycle, but it’s still early. After consecutive weekends hosting a bevy of prospects, several players have already included the Aggies in their top program lists, including 2025 4-star DL Trent Wilson.

While A bulk of A&M’s 2024 recruiting class hails from the Lone Star State, head coach Mike Elko has proven the ability to recruit with an expansive lens, as Trent Wilson hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, already receiving nearly 30 offers thus far.

Earlier this week, Wilson released his Top 8 program list, which includes Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Last March, Wilson took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M during the Aggie’s 2023 spring football season.

According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is currently positioned as the 110th-ranked player in the 2025 class, the 10th-ranked defensive lineman, and the 5th-ranked player out of Maryland.

NEWS: Elite 2025 DL Trent Wilson is down to 8⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Wilson ranks No. 26 NATL. (No. 4 DL) in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/ivb66oqSum pic.twitter.com/PFjFkW44AG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 23, 2024

A borderline elite prospect in the trenches, new Aggies defensive line coach Sean Spencer has a chance to cut his teeth in his new role, likely competing with Maryland and Penn State for Wilson’s commitment down the stretch.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire