2025 4-star DL out of Port Arthur (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 6

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is in the midst of potentially adding one of the top defensive playmakers in the cycle. Four-star defensive lineman Michael Riles released his Top 6 program list on Wednesday night.

As he gears up for his final season at Memorial HS in Port Arthur, Texas, Riles, a towering figure at 6-3 and nearly 240 pounds, brings a unique skill set. His versatility allows him to play inside, while his impressive speed-to-power ability enables him to rush off the edge and disrupt the blend of size in the backfield with consistency.

Riles' Top 6 include Nebraska, Florida, UCF, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. This summer, Riles has scheduled a visit to College Station for Friday, June 14.

According to 247Sports, Riles is currently positioned as the 216th-ranked prospect in the cycle, the 24th-ranked defensive lineman, and the 32nd-ranked prospect in Texas.

