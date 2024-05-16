2025 4-star DL out of Palatine (IL) has scheduled an unofficial visit to Texas A&M

This summer, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff will host a long list of 2025 prospects, including four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams out of Palatine, Illinois, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong.

Another long-framed, twitchy athlete dripping with potential, Williams' has received several predictions to land with Michigan but has also set up an official visit to Nebraska on June 21.

However, credit Elko for his persistence in setting up an unofficial visit with Williams, which was deemed to occur sooner rather than later. On the field, Williams consistently wins with his size and strength while dominating most of his high school competition. Standing at 6-6 and nearly 270 pounds, he can line up at the 3-tech or 4i or thrive as a stand-up pass rusher off the edge.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 144th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 18th-ranked defensive line prospect, and the 4th-ranked player in Illinois.

https://twitter.com/swiltfong_/status/1790830607208976891?s=61&t=Z49LKUJC128DCg3ETmatiA

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star DL out of Palatine (IL) has scheduled an unofficial visit to Texas A&M