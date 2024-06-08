2025 4-star DL out of Palatine (IL) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 4

In the midst of hosting a long list of 2025, 2026, and 2027 prospects this weekend, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is on the brink of landing several commitments, while one of the top 2025 defensive linemen from the midwest has included the Aggies in his Top 4 program list.

After recently visiting College Station, four-star DL Jaylen Williams is now down to four programs, as Tennessee, Nebraska, and Michigan join Texas A&M as the final program before making his collegiate decision. Amid his current visit to Michigan this weekend, Williams will head to Tennessee and Nebraska the next two weekends.

Standing at 6-6 and nearly 270 pounds, Williams can line up at the 3-tech or 4i or thrive as a stand-up pass rusher off the edge, possessing the speed, strength, and twitchy athleticism to thrive in any system with the potential to wreak havoc off the edge as his development takes course.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 153rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 20th-ranked defensive line prospect, and the 5th-ranked player in Illinois.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jaylen Williams is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 250 DL from Palatine, IL is ranked as a Top 25 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cg6BMaCJzo pic.twitter.com/aO9gUR30Ie — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2024

