2025 4-star DL out of Cypress (TX) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is head coach Mike Elko's first with the program after finishing what former HC Jimbo Fisher started concerning the 2024 cycle, already receiving four commitments headlined by 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star running back Deondrae "Tiger" Riden.

Amid spring practices, the weekends have been busy, as Elko and his staff have hosted a continuous list of 2025, 2026, and even 2027 prospects that have all returned home with raving reviews of what the program offers.

However, a potential pivotal commitment in the 2025 class is upon us, as 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, who recently visited College Station, will announce his intentions on Wednesday, April 3 at 9:00 a.m,

Rink, who stands at 6-2 and 270 pounds, consistently dominated the defensive interior during his 2023 junior season, racking up 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

On tape, Rink possesses the speed, power, and versatility needed to excel at the next level. Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman likely already have a plan on how he'll be utilized within A&M's defensive scheme.

Right now, Rink's finalists include Ohio State, Penn State, USC, and Texas A&M, but don't count out the Texas Longhorns, as his father, Shane Rink, was a defensive lineman in Austin from 1991-1995. However, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Rink is predicted to land with Aggies before his official campus visit on June 13.

According to 247Sports, Rink is currently Texas's 65th-ranked defensive lineman and 100th-ranked player.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star DL out of Cypress (TX) is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday