2025 4-Star DL out of Bellville (TX) is predicted to land with Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is already building towards being one of head coach Mike Elko’s first big wins at the helm, already landing three prospects this month, including 4-star running back Deondrae “Tiger” Riden on Monday night.

Elko’s defensive background will certainly play a big part in landing some of the top recruits at every defensive position. At the same time, Texas A&M’s recruiting success on the D-line under former head coach Jimbo Fisher has continued under Elko after securing several commitments in the 2024 cycle.

On Wednesday, On3’s Sam Spiegelman released his prediction for 2025 4-star defensive lineman DJ Sanders, predicting that the Bellville, Texas will commit to Texas A&M in the coming months.

Texas A&M, under Fisher, offered Sanders nearly two years ago that he would take an unofficial visit to College Station in Jan. 2023. Still, after the hiring of Mike Elko back in late November, Sander’s relationship with the program reportedly grew.

Sanders is coming off one of the most productive seasons from a defensive lineman in the country, recording 115 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumbles returned for touchdowns. In three seasons, Sanders has netted an eye-popping 53.5 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks.

According to 247Sports Composite, Sanders is currently positioned as the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the country and the 25th-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire