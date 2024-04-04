2025 4-Star DL and Aggie commit Landon Rink makes announcement regarding his future visits

On Wednesday morning, 2025 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, the son of former Texas DL Shane Rink, went the complete opposite route of his presumed legacy-based recruiting, committing to Texas A&M over Ohio State and Oklahoma, as the Longhorns weren't even considered in his final group.

He joins the Aggies' impressive 2025 class as the fifth commit and the third defender, joining 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway and 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who committed earlier this year. On tape, Rink is one of the quicker 250-plus defensive linemen in the country, exploding off the snap consistently.

As athletic as they come, Rink matched his high-energy play on the field during his 2023 junior season at Cy-Fair HS, recording 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles on the year, harassing every opposing quarterback in his sight.

Just hours after committing to the program, Rink returned to X to inform everyone that, except for his visit to College Station in June, he will hereby cancel the remainder of his future recruiting visits.

https://twitter.com/landonrink/status/1775553341705322592?s=61&t=sfjwL4Pfo4SjcTD2Vx-uJg

This is significant news, as Rink joins fellow commit Kelvion Riggins in shutting down his recruitment, further proving that new head coach Mike Elko is slowly but surely stamping his mark on Texas A&M's changing culture.

