2025 4-star DB and Aggie commit recently listed Texas A&M

Every weekend this summer has been busy for Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko, who has hosted a continuous list of 2025 and 2026, and even some 2027 prospects, making significant headway in every cycle.

In the past two weeks, two more prospects have committed to the Aggies' 2025 cycle, led by four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong on June 14 and three-star wide receiver Tristan Norman, who announced his intentions on Monday morning.

Focused on making headway with every position group, four of A&M's 15 commits in the 2025 class are cornerbacks, including four-star CB Deyijhon Pettaway, who possesses the length and versatility to play safety at the next level. As the brother of current Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford, committing to the program was a no-brainer from a family perspective.

Just this past weekend, Pettaway, one of the Aggies' promising recruits, made a visit to College Station. This was one of his first campus appearances since he committed back in late January. The 5-10, 175-pound defender, who hails from Paetow HS in Katy, Texas, is gearing up for his final senior season.

During his 2023 junior season, Pettaway was all over the field, recording 80 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception on the year. According to 247Sports Composite, Pettaway is currently positioned as the 170th-ranked prospect in the cycle, the 15th-ranked safety prospect, and the 29th-ranked prospect in Texas.

