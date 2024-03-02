2025 4-Star out of Dallas (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko are still in the market for one or two more linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class after landing 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, recently landing in 2025 4-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn’s Top 6 program list, while 4-star LB Elijah Barnes has now followed suit.

Coming off his recent visit to College Station last month during one of Texas A&M’s junior days, Barnes has been on Elko’s radar ever since he stepped on campus, knowing that Riggin’s commitment could help reel in the Dallas, Texas native, who possesses all the necessary traits to thrive as an inside linebacker at the next level.

To start off March with a bang, Barnes announced his Top 10 program list, which officially includes Texas A&M among LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Nebraska, SMU, and Texas.

Set to enter his senior year at Skyline High School, Barnes’ 2023 junior campaign is just the start of what we should expect from one of the premier backs, recording 65 tackles (57 solo tackles), three sacks, five interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss on the year.

Like Kelvion Riggins and Riley Pettijohn, Barnes has a nose for the football, possessing the pursuit speed and understanding of blocking angles in the run game, with the instincts and athleticism to cover the middle of the field.

According to 247Sports Composite, Barnes is currently positioned as the 83rd-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 14th-ranked linebacker prospect, and the 18th-ranked player in Texas.

