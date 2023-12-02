2025 4-star cornerback narrows his list down to three

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists to three schools. LSU, Oregon and Texas are the only three teams left.

Javion Holiday is a four-star, 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are currently 11-1 this season and are preparing for the state semifinal game tomorrow against Westfield.

LSU already has one commit for the 2025 recruiting class from Duncanville. That would be five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore headlines a class that currently has six commits. The only cornerback on that list is three-star cornerback Jaylen Bell from Loganville, Georgia.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Holiday, but SMU was a 40% favorite to land him per On3. Obviously, that will have to be changed as SMU is no longer in the running. There is still a lot of time before Holiday signs on the dotted line so anything can happen.

🚨 Top Three 🚨 Duncanville (Tex.) DB Javion Holiday narrows his list down to three schools 👀 – Oregon

– LSU

– Texas Holiday holds 11+ D1 offers pic.twitter.com/Gr5ZWrkC4N — Rivals (@Rivals) December 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire