2025 4-star cornerback includes LSU in top 10

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of final schools down to just 10 schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are still in the mix.

Charles Bass is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, 4-star cornerback from East Saint Louis, Missouri, where he plays for East St. Louis High School. The East St. Louis Flyers finished the 2023 season 10-3 with a loss to Cary-Grove in the 6A state championship game.

LSU joins Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Texas A&M and Kansas are the final 10 schools that are still in the running to land Bass.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Bass but Missouri is a 49% favorite to land him per On3. LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports. The class is headlined by two five-star players, Dakorien Moore and Bryce Underwood. Bass would be a great addition to the class.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ Safety Charles Bass III ( @cjbass03 ) has cut his list down to 🔟‼️

–

Charles Bass is a 6’2 ( 185 LBS ) Safety out of East St Louis, IL. He ranks as a Rivals Top 100 recruit and 5th in Illinois. He would be a big addition to any one of these 10 schools. pic.twitter.com/wak6p1FTmw — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) April 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire