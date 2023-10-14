2025 4-star cornerback Blake Woodby commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State has officially started to build its 2025 defensive recruiting class.

After securing commitments from quarterback Tavien St. Clair and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, the Buckeyes added a commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Blake Woodby Saturday.

Woodby, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Baltimore, is ranked as the No. 79 player and No. 9 cornerback in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. He picked Ohio State holding offers from programs such as Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Woodby is also the No. 3-ranked prospect out of Maryland, the highest-ranked player from the state to choose Ohio State since four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore in 2023.

Ohio State offered Woodby Dec. 12 and visited Columbus multiple times, including most recently for the Buckeyes' 37-17 win against Maryland Oct. 7.

Ohio State has commitments from three cornerbacks in the 2024 class: Aaron Scott, Bryce West and Miles Lockhart.

Ohio State has two Maryland natives on its current roster: Moore and linebacker Mitchell Melton.

Woodby was one of 13 cornerbacks in the 2025 class to have an Ohio State offer at the time of his commitment along with players such as five-star Devin Sanchez, four-star Mark Zackery and five-star Dorian Brew.

Ohio State initially held a commitment from four-star safety Jontae Gilbert, who ended his commitment to the Buckeyes July 29.

