2025 4-Star CB out of Mater Dei (CA) places Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has his own type of cornerback prospect in mind going back to his time as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2021. Looking ahead to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Elko and his staff have offered four-star CB Chuck McDonald out of Mater Dei (CA).

With 14 players signed from the 2024 cycle, Elko and his staff now have the opportunity to really sell their image of the program and get back to the Aggie roots that were seemingly lost under now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

With plenty of talent in the 2025 cycle, McDonald, who is currently positioned as the 21st-ranked cornerback and the 13th-ranked player in California, is coming off two unofficial visits to College Station on March 4 and Sept. 16 and has developed a new relationship with Mike Elko since his hiring in late December.

🚨 Top Ten 🚨 Four ⭐️ CB Chuck McDonald has things narrowed down to ten programs 👀 The #Rivals100 target is nearing a decision soon. – Alabama

– Oregon

– USC

– Notre Dame

– Stanford

– UCLA

– Ohio State

– Michigan

– Texas A&M

– Tennessee Where will he land? pic.twitter.com/qzECXt7Z6I — Rivals (@Rivals) December 23, 2023

Earlier this week, McDonald released his Top 10 program list, which will likely be trimmed down in the coming months. His teams include Alabama, Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

