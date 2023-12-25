2025 4-Star CB out of Louisiana places Texas A&M in his Top 8

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is all but secure, as 14 players have been signed, while two high-profile prospects, including five-star athlete Terry Bussey and five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, will continue to weigh their options until making their final decision on Feb. 7.

Recruiting never stops, and for Elko and his staff, it’s time to shift focus to the 2025 recruiting class to create lasting relationships going into what should be a busy summer hosting a bevy of prospects from all over the country.

While recruits begin to narrow their options, 2025 four-star cornerback Jamboree Antoine has narrowed down his options, as the incoming Westgate (LA) senior is getting a ton of attention from nearly every blue-blood program and has released his Top 8 program list, which includes Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Texas, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports Composite, Antoine is currently positioned as the 51st-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 8th-ranked cornerback, and the 2nd-ranked player in Louisiana. After receiving an offer from A&M back in January, the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher has not affected his decision-making since his last visit to College Station on July 29.

Standing at 6’2″ and just over 180 pounds, Antoine’s ball-hawking traits in man coverage fit Elko’s and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s system, and you can be sure that both will stay in constant contact with the ascending prospects throughout the 2024 offseason.

