2025 4-Star CB out of Columbus (OH) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 12 program list

It’s the offseason, and while spring football is just around the corner, these early spring months are dominated by recruiting, specifically the 2025 cycle that’s filled with defensive talent. Quietly assembling in an impressive 2025 class thus far, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has continued to garner attention from recruits throughout the national landscape.

On Friday, 2025 4-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway released his Top 12 program list, as the Columbus, Ohio native checks all the boxes for Elko’s defensive scheme, standing at 6-1 and 175 pounds and has already received nearly 30 offers.

Having not officially visited College Station, the Aggies have made the cut, joining Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, UCF, Syracuse, and Colorado. As a two-way player during his 2023 junior season at Marion-Franklin HS, Galloway recorded five impressive interceptions, including a pick-six on the year.

Already, A&M secured a commitment in the secondary from 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway; I expect Galloway to schedule a campus visit in the near future.

4-star CB Dawayne Galloway is down to 1⃣2⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_ Galloway is a Top 100 prospect in the 2025 class‼️ Read: https://t.co/wKVDiBoeuq pic.twitter.com/sOT8BPKRYI — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 23, 2024

According to 247Sports, Dawayne Galloway is currently positioned as the 97th-ranked player in the class, the 13th-ranked cornerback prospect, and the 4th-ranked player in Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire