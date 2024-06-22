2025 4-star CB and Aggie commit is currently visiting Texas A&M

AggiesWire_RN2

It's no secret that Mike Elko was the perfect choice to lead Texas A&M's football program, a team that has long been considered a 'sleeping giant'. With the right man at the helm, the program is poised to make a significant turnaround, heading in a promising new direction.

Over the past six years, the team's performance on the field has been average at best, but consistent success in recruiting, thanks to Fisher's persuasive approach, set a high bar for best. However, Elko. Yet, he rose to the challenge, matching and even surpassing his predecessor's achievements.

Elko's successful tenure as Duke's head coach was just a glimpse of what's to come on the field, while the Aggies 2025 recruiting, his first at the helm, is now 15 commitments deep, led by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.

This week, heading into the weekend, Elko and his staff have hosted several committed and uncommitted 2025 and 2026 prospects. As of Friday, 2025 four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie, who committed to Texas A&M late last month, is currently visiting College Station for an official visit.

Currie is an elite athlete on the field, performing at wide receiver and cornerback during his career at Quartz Hill HS, recording 47 receptions, 865 yards, and nine touchdowns, including 18.4 yards per reception during his 2023 junior season. On defense, Currie produced 35 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions (one returned for a TD), and six pass breakups on the year.

Standing at 6-1 and 165 pounds, Currie has room to add more mass to his already impressive frame.

Texas A&M commit CB Adonyss Currie has landed. He’s in town for his official visit.@AdonyssCurrie pic.twitter.com/8WPsr7VHgD — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) June 21, 2024

According to 247Sports, Currie is currently the 42nd-ranked prospect, the 5th-ranked cornerback, and the third-ranked player in California.

