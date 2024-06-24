AggiesWire_CMTD_FB

Head Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko grabs his 15th 2025 commit with three-star wide receiver Tristan Norman. The Alabama native's commitments move the Aggies to No. 8 in the 2025 recruiting class per the 247 Sports rankings.

Norman is the first receiver to commit to this class and will hopefully get the ball rolling for a few more before it's all said and done. The 6'0" 170 pass catcher is an explosive athlete with 4.4 speed and a frame that can still add some weight to it. He committed after an official visit to A&M over teams like West Virginia and Vanderbilt, told On3 Coach Wiggins helped seal the deal.

“My official went great. I was glad to finally get on the board with Coach Wiggins and talk football. It really helped towards my decision in this process.”

There is still a long way to go in recruiting the 2025 class, and the Aggies' strong showing to start the football season can go a long way toward possibly jumping into the top 5 after National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star WR Tristan Norman has committed to Texas A&M