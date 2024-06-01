2025 3-star WR out of Lancaster (TX) will take an official visit to Texas A&M

RN_AggiesWire_FB1

The list keeps growing ahead of a busy summer as Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has a chance to grow exponentially in the coming months, starting with next weekend's massive weekend filled with several noteworthy official visitors.

Last month, Mike Elko and his staff landed three more prospects in the cycle. Four-star cornerbacks Cobey Sellers and Adonyss Currie offer immediate starting ability as soon as the 2025 season, while three-star offensive tackle Tyler Thomas offers more physicality and versatility in the trenches.

Last week, it was revealed that several additional visitors will be on next weekend's visitors list. These include 2025 three-star wide receiver Emmanuel Choice out of Lancaster, Texas, another track star with twitchy athleticism on the football field.

Standing at 6-4 and 195 pounds, Choice is a red zone nightmare. He has soft hands at the catch point and a large catch radius, and he has high success against man coverage on fade routes.

During his 2023 junior season, Choice recorded 38 receptions for 562 yards and six touchdowns through the air and is poised to increase his production steadily this coming season. Texas A&M has yet to land a wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class.

According to 247Sports, Choice is currently positioned as the 108th-ranked wide receiver and the 118th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star WR out of Lancaster (TX) will take an official visit to Texas A&M