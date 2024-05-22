2025 3-star WR out of Destrehan (LA) places Texas A&M in his Top 10

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is poised to grow exponentially this summer. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff have lined up a long list of visits, while plenty of 2025 talent, including three-star receiver Philip Wright, have continued to consider the Aggies.

On Tuesday, Wright released his Top 10 program list, which included Michigan, Baylor, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.

He is set to enter his senior season at Destrehan HS in Destrehan, Louisiana. Wright is another track star who also excels on the football field. Standing at a modest 5-11 and 160 pounds, he possesses lightning speed and quickness. Wright consistently burns defenders deep, and his route running is due to improve at the next level.

Like Aggie freshman wide receiver Ernest Campbell, it seems that Elko and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein are putting speed and athleticism over size at the receiver position, which is no surprise as collegiate offenses continue to evolve.

According to 247Sports, Wright is currently positioned as the 29th-ranked athlete and the 20th-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

https://twitter.com/laaphillyy/status/1793079749130268989?s=61&t=K0VSCv1kRzz941N5xptwSg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star WR out of Destrehan (LA) places Texas A&M in his Top 10