2025 3-star wide receiver Ja’kayden Ferguson names his top 5 schools

Jake Faigus
·2 min read

As the Oklahoma Sooners look to build on a strong start to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Ja’kayden Ferguson is an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on. A three-star wide receiver out of Texas, Ferguson named his top five schools and included the Oklahoma Sooners.

Joining Oklahoma are Oregon, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Houston.

Entering his junior year, Ferguson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds. With two more years at the high school level, there’s a chance he could add on to his already impressive size Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, Ferguson plays his high school football at Fort Bend Marshall.

He also already has 13 offers to play  and more are sure to come as he builds upon his already stellar high school career. Eight of his offers come from Power Five schools.

When you watch his high school tape, what really stands out is what he’s able to do with his size. He displays excellent hands and his athleticism is what makes him an intriguing prospect.

Ja’kayden Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Houston at 57.7%. Oklahoma sits in second at 26.5%.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Rivals

3

N/A

49

48

247Sports

3

N/A

52

63

247 Composite

3

349

47

52

On3 Recruiting

3

258

35

46

On3 Industry

3

351

52

55

Vitals

Hometown

Missouri City, Texas

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-2

Weight

175

Recruitment

  • Offered on 3/31/23

  • Official visits TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports:

  • Arizona State

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Houston

  • Louisiana-Monroe

  • North Texas

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Texas State

  • Texas Tech

  • UTSA

  • Incarnate Word

Twitter

