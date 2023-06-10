2025 3-star wide receiver Ja’kayden Ferguson names his top 5 schools
As the Oklahoma Sooners look to build on a strong start to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Ja’kayden Ferguson is an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on. A three-star wide receiver out of Texas, Ferguson named his top five schools and included the Oklahoma Sooners.
Joining Oklahoma are Oregon, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Houston.
Entering his junior year, Ferguson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds. With two more years at the high school level, there’s a chance he could add on to his already impressive size Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, Ferguson plays his high school football at Fort Bend Marshall.
He also already has 13 offers to play and more are sure to come as he builds upon his already stellar high school career. Eight of his offers come from Power Five schools.
When you watch his high school tape, what really stands out is what he’s able to do with his size. He displays excellent hands and his athleticism is what makes him an intriguing prospect.
Ja’kayden Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Houston at 57.7%. Oklahoma sits in second at 26.5%.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
3
N/A
49
48
247Sports
3
N/A
52
63
247 Composite
3
349
47
52
On3 Recruiting
3
258
35
46
On3 Industry
3
351
52
55
Vitals
Hometown
Missouri City, Texas
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-2
Weight
175
Recruitment
Offered on 3/31/23
Official visits TBD
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports:
Arizona State
Arkansas
Auburn
Houston
Louisiana-Monroe
North Texas
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Oregon
Texas State
Texas Tech
UTSA
Incarnate Word
Where's home ? #bagseason pic.twitter.com/fm2xeyi7Em
— Ja’kayden Ferguson (@jakayden_) June 9, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus