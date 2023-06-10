2025 3-star wide receiver Ja’kayden Ferguson names his top 5 schools

As the Oklahoma Sooners look to build on a strong start to the 2025 recruiting cycle, Ja’kayden Ferguson is an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on. A three-star wide receiver out of Texas, Ferguson named his top five schools and included the Oklahoma Sooners.

Joining Oklahoma are Oregon, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Houston.

Entering his junior year, Ferguson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds. With two more years at the high school level, there’s a chance he could add on to his already impressive size Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, Ferguson plays his high school football at Fort Bend Marshall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He also already has 13 offers to play and more are sure to come as he builds upon his already stellar high school career. Eight of his offers come from Power Five schools.

When you watch his high school tape, what really stands out is what he’s able to do with his size. He displays excellent hands and his athleticism is what makes him an intriguing prospect.

Ja’kayden Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Houston at 57.7%. Oklahoma sits in second at 26.5%.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals 3 N/A 49 48 247Sports 3 N/A 52 63 247 Composite 3 349 47 52 On3 Recruiting 3 258 35 46 On3 Industry 3 351 52 55

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Texas Projected Position WR Height 6-2 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on 3/31/23

Official visits TBD

Advertisement

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports:

Arizona State

Arkansas

Auburn

Houston

Louisiana-Monroe

North Texas

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas State

Texas Tech

UTSA

Incarnate Word

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire