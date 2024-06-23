2025 3-star Westerville OL Jake Cook commits to Ohio State. What we know

Ohio State has added another in-state lineman to its 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star offensive lineman Jake Cook, from Westerville, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.

Cook, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman out of Westerville North High School, ended his previous commitment to Louisville on June 18 before taking an official visit with Ohio State on June 21-23.

Ohio State hosted Cook for multiple summer recruiting camps, which helped him earn an offer June 19.

Cook is ranked as the No. 616 prospect in the country and the No. 39 interior offensive lineman per 247Sports' composite rankings. He has also reported offers from programs such as West Virginia, Toledo, Kentucky and Duke, among others.

With Cook in the class, Ohio State has two offensive linemen committed in 2025 along with Toledo four-star tackle Carter Lowe.

With Cook and Lowe, Ohio State continues a streak of four classes where it has secured commitments from multiple in-state offensive linemen.

Westerville North lineman Jake Cook works out with the team last July.

Jake Cook commitment analysis: What it means for Ohio State

As a prospect, Cook is another example of versatility for Ohio State's 2025 offensive line.

Cook is projected to be an interior lineman for the Buckeyes. He was snapping for offensive line coach Justin Frye during Ohio State's summer recruiting camps, which helped him net an offer.

Heading into 2025, the Buckeyes' center options could be down to either Carson Hinzman, who is eligible for the NFL draft after 2024, or Joshua Padilla.

But Cook's commitment also gives Ohio State something it has not had in its past 12 recruiting classes.

Cook is Ohio State's first central Ohio offensive line commit since 2014 with Lancaster High School offensive tackle Kyle Trout, who would later transfer to Cincinnati.

Since 2020, Ryan Day's first recruiting class as Ohio State head coach – and including the Buckeyes' incomplete 2025 class – nine of Ohio State's 42 in-state commits have been from central Ohio, including five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer (Pickerington), five-star safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington) and five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jake Cook of Westerville commits to Ohio State football