2025 3-Star tight end includes Penn State in Top-5

Recruiting is basically an around the clock thing for Division 1 programs now, especially those who have aspirations of building elite classes that can help them compete for a national championship.

Penn State finds themselves in that situation currently.

One of the ways that helps them get past the Ohio States and Michigans of the world is by having players better or equal to what they are putting out on the field.

That’s the reality of the situation.

So, the Nittany Lions continue to try and recruit at an elite level that has come in recent years under James Franklin and his coaching staff.

Penn State got some good news when three-star 2025 tight end, Noah Flores, included them in his Top-5 schools list on Dec. 14. The 6’4″ 220 pound prospect is a Washington native who has six scholarship offers on the table from Division 1 schools.

Among the other teams in his Top-5 are Arizona, Tennessee, Washington and Hawaii.

AG2G TOP 5 🕰️!! pic.twitter.com/tXm62oqxcd — Noah Flores (@noahfoxflores) December 14, 2023

Right now, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Hawaii as the massive favorites to land Flores with a 75.9% chance. Oregon State and Washington State are listed ahead of Penn State’s 4.3% chance, tying them with Michigan and Louisville for the fourth-most likely to land him.

The only schools in Flores’ Top-5 that are listed on the RPM percentages are Hawaii and Penn State.

On3 also has the three-star ranked as the No. 4 tight end in Washington and the 26th best in the country.

Flores has only taken four unofficial visits so far with two of them to Washington and one to both Oregon and Hawaii. He’s yet to visit Penn State, but that could be coming soon as he puts the Nittany Lions on his list.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire