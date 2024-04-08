2025 3-star TE out of Spring (TX) and Aggie legacy will visit Texas A&M next week

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is already five commitments deep, and more to come, as several favorites to land with the program, including 2025 four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia and four-star Husan Longstreet, who will announce their intentions next Sunday.

Last weekend, Aggies head coach Mike Elko, amid spring practices, hosted another long list of 2025, 2026, and 2027 prospects before the annual Maroon & White spring game on Saturday, April 20, getting ready for another busy recruiting weekend.

While plenty of names stood out, 2023 three-star tight end Ty Rupe, the son of former Texas A&M and MLB pitcher Ryan Rupe and former Texas A&M women's soccer player Bryn Rupe, is coming off an unofficial visit to College Station and plans to return this Tuesday to attend the next spring practice.

Rupe, who stands at 6-7 and 245 pounds is loaded with potential, coming off his injury-riddled 2023 junior season after just one game, recording four receptions for 102 yards.

On tape, Rupe is a coverage mismatch, possessing soft hands and a huge catch radius, but he will need to continue improving as a route runner. In contrast, his football instincts will naturally improve with a, hopefully, full senior season ahead of him.

According to 247Sports, Rupe is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked tight end and 70th-ranked prospect in Texas.

