2025 3-Star safety out of Tampa (FL) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be an impressive haul when it’s all said and done, providing new head football coach Mike Elko an encouraging start ahead of his inaugural 2024 season.

With three commits in the 2025 cycle, including 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway, who both committed to the program last weekend, the Aggies have become a popular potential landing spot for several uncommitted defensive backs in the class, including 3-star safety Jovarious Lundy.

Lundy, who is entering his final senior season at Carrollwood Day in Tampa Bay, Florida, released his initial Top 10 program list this week, made up of Kansas, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Miami, Indiana, Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Standing at 5-11 and weighing 183 pounds, Lundy has played at both safety and cornerback during high school, recording 38 tackles (19 solo tackles) 10 pass deflections and 3 interceptions during his 2023 junior season.

According to Rivals, Lundy is currently positioned as the 78th-ranked player in Florida and the 32nd-ranked safety prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire