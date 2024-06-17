AggiesWire_RN2

As June reaches its midway point, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is due to add to its already 14-prospect team cycle. Four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong became the most recent commitment after announcing late last week.

While some fans are more interested in the high-ranking "flashy" prospects, such as five-star safety Jonah Williams, who is heavily predicted to land with the Aggies, three-star safety/athlete Rylon Dillard-Allen is certainly a name to watch, as the Arizona native announced his commitment date for Saturday, July 27.

One of the fastest downhill defenders in the cycle, Dillard-Allen recently named his final four program list, which includes Texas A&M, Alabama, Washington, and UCLA. Last weekend, Dillard-Allen made his first official visit to College Station, placing the Aggies in a great position going forward.

During his 2023 junior season, the Arizona native recorded 43 tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

According to 247Sports, Dillard-Allen is currently the 36th-ranked safety in the 2025 cycle and the fifth-ranked player in Arizona.

I will be announcing my commitment in my school’s gymnasium on July 27th!! pic.twitter.com/j89UwJrjgW — Rylon “Batman” Dillard-Allen (@RyDillardAllen) June 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen has announced his commitment date