2025 3-star safety out of Phoenix (AZ) places Texas A&M in his Top 4 program list

When analyzing/scouting high school prospects, athleticism, speed, and position versatility stand out more than any trait at nearly every position, and for Mike Elko, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is filled with these exact players.

With summer now in full gear, Elko and his staff are eagerly preparing to host a long list of talented 2025 prospects over the next few weeks, including this coming weekend. The anticipation is high as one of those future visitors, 2025 3-star safety Rylon-Dillard Allen, released his final program list on Monday.

Texas A&M joins Alabama, Washington, and UCLA as the other finalists to land his commitment. Dillard-Allen is by far one of the fastest downhill defenders the class has to offer in the defensive backfield while offering plenty of versatility on offense.

During his 2023 junior season, the Arizona native recorded 43 tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. After decommitting from Arizona State, Dillard-Allen's June 14 visit to College Station could potentially seal the deal if the stars align.

According to 247Sports, Dillard-Allen is currently the 34th-ranked safety in the 2025 cycle and the fifth-ranked player in Arizona.

