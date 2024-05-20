Former Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson finished his memorable Aggies career after the 2022 season and was drafted in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, Johnson happens to have a brother.

In the 2025 recruiting class, three-star safety Sael Reyes out of DeSoto, Texas, is the younger brother of Johnson, transferring from his hometown of East Saint Louis to DeSoto for his last two high school seasons, and has been on the Aggie's radar since coming to Texas.

With nearly 30 offers, Reyes has committed to SMU as of Sunday afternoon, as Texas A&M was in the mix till the end. Possessing the speed, athleticism, and coverage skill set to thrive at the next level, the Mustangs have gained one of the more underrated defenders in the cycle.

During his 2023 junior season, Reyes recorded 60 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three tackles for loss, as DeSoto went 16-0 and won the Texas 6A D-I state championship.

According to 247Sports, Reyes is currently positioned as the 84th-ranked safety and the 149th-ranked prospect in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star safety out of DeSoto (TX) has committed to SMU