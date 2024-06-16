2025 3-star running back Isaiah West commits to Ohio State football

Carlos Locklyn has his second commitment as Ohio State football's running backs coach.

2025 Philadelphia three-star running back Isaiah West, a former Kentucky commit, announced Sunday his commitment to Ohio State.

West, a 5-foot-11, 208-pound running back out of St. Joseph's Prep School, is listed as the No. 526 player and the No. 45 running back in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings.

West joins Cleveland four-star running back Bo Jackson in Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class.

West committed to Kentucky March 1 while holding offers from programs such as North Carolina, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State. Ohio State reportedly extended an offer to West May 13, the same day he ended his commitment to the Wildcats.

West follows in the footsteps of former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who each attended St. Joseph's.

Per 247Sports, West recorded 861 yards from scrimmage in 2023 with 10 touchdowns.

West is Ohio State's second Philadelphia commitment in the 2025 class along with four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis out of Imhotep Institute.

The Buckeyes have one Pennsylvania native on their roster heading into the 2024 season: quarterback Will Howard.

West is the next piece as Locklyn attempts to rebuild Ohio State's running backs room.

The Buckeyes' running back room is full for 2024 with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson expected to carry the bulk of the team's carries. After Judkins and Henderson, Ohio State does not have a running back that has a single college carry in freshmen Sam Williams-Dixon and James Peoples.

2024 is Henderson's final season of eligibility. And Judkins becomes NFL draft eligible after next season. Ohio State is in desperate need of bodies in its running backs room after striking out in the 2023 class.

With West, Ohio State has two after starting the class with Jackson, the No. 81 player and the No. 5 running back in the country. The Buckeyes had to beat Alabama and Georgia to secure the 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph.

Attention now turns to a possible third running back in the class, one that could be filled by players like California four-star Jordon Davison or Florida four-star Byron Louis.

In 2025, especially if Henderson and Judkins depart, carries could be up for grabs. West may be expected to be game-ready as soon as his freshman season.

