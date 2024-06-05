RN_AggiesWire_FB1

At this point, it's never surprising to see another offensive line prospect, including Texas A&M, in his final program grouping, as 2025 three-star offensive tackle Rowan Byrne is set to announce his commitment on Thursday afternoon.

Joining, Clemson, Michigan State, Penn State, Stanford, and Florida State, Texas A&M isn't the current favorite to land his commitment, as the Clemson Tigers are currently the leaders in that department.

However, Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing have already gained five O-line commitments in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class, building a group that could be one of the best in the country in the coming seasons.

Standing at 6-6 and nearly 300 pounds, Byrne has a similar stature to Aggies sophomore offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, a fellow East Coast prospect out of New Jersey, as Byrne is entering his final season at Iona Prep in New York.

According to 247Sports, Byrne is currently the 52nd-ranked offensive tackle and the third-ranked prospect in New York. Byrne will announce his commitment at 2:30 p.m. CT. on Thursday, June 6.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star OT Rowan Byrne will announce his commitment on Thursday