2025 3-star OT out of Naples (FL) places Texas A&M in his Top 10

Texas A&M's growing 2025 recruiting class is defined in the trenches. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff, specifically O-line coach Adam Cushing, have added five offensive line prospects this offseason, including three-star Tyler Thomas earlier this week.

With the arrival of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein earlier this year, Head Coach Elko has underscored the importance of a consistent and strong offensive line for the team's success. This is particularly crucial for pass protection, as demonstrated by the season-ending injury sustained by starting quarterback Conner Weigman last season due to poor interior protection.

Making waves on the recruiting trail, Cushing's mass appeal and development background have led to nearly every uncommitted 2025 O-line prospect, at least considering the Aggies. As of Friday, 2025 three-star offensive tackle Taren Hedrick has placed Texas A&M in his Top 10 program list.

Florida, UCF, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, Tennessee, and Miami join Aggies as finalists, and the Naples, Florida native has already received nearly 25 offers thus far.

On the field, Hedrick stands at an impressive 6-5 and 305 pounds. He started at left tackle for his entire playing career at Community School of Naples. His film shows a player willing to clear paths in the run game while displaying the quickness and adequate hand placement to become an above-average pass protector.

According to 247Sports, Hedrick is currently the 47th-ranked offensive tackle in the class and the 69th-ranked prospect in Florida.

