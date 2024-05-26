2025 3-star OT out of Dickinson (TX) is set to make his commitment decision

By now, many of you have probably noticed that Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is built in the offense trenches. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff, spearheaded by offensive line coach Adam Cushing, helped acquire four O-line commits this offseason, with potentially more to come.

As we look ahead to next month, we see exciting developments on the horizon. Texas A&M is preparing to host a series of 2025 prospects for the first two weekends, including the highly anticipated visit of three-star offensive tackle Tyler Thomas from Dickinson, Texas, on June 13. Thomas, who has hinted at an imminent commitment decision, is expected to choose between the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns.

Standing at 6-5 and 317 pounds, Thomas is a versatile tackle with a potential future at guard. Possessing a strong lower body with adequate hands and footwork, Thomas is already an impressive run blocker with ways to go in pass protection, but the potential is undeniable.

According to 247Sports, Thomas is currently positioned as the 40th-ranked interior offensive lineman and the 91st-ranked prospect in Texas.

