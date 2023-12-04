2025 3-Star OL Tyler Thomas has placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list

Under new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, a focus on recruiting, specifically the remainder of the 2024 and 2025 cycles, remains a focal point for the next two months. After Jimbo Fisher’s firing, Elko has already made several changes to the staff, including the dismissal of O-line coach Steve Adazzio.

Needing to add more talent and size in the offensive trenches, the Aggies fielded an offer to 2025 three-star offensive tackle Tyler Thomas, who is currently listed at 6-4 311 pounds and has already received offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Texas Texas.

On Sunday, Thomas released his Top 8 program list, including almost every program I mentioned, including Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Houston, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Thomas’s interest in A&M isn’t surprising due to their recent recruiting success in the trenches. Still, the lack of development under Adazzio’s coaching was glaring in 2023, meaning that whoever succeeds him will send a clear message to future O-line recruits looking to grow at the position while avoiding the transfer portal.

According to Rivals, Thomas is currently positioned as the 79th-ranked player in Texas and the 35th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire