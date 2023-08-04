2025 3-star OL Joshua Moses has committed to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class has added its first prospect in the cycle, as three-star offensive lineman and Houston native Joshua Moses has sent a clear message to the rest of the 2025 O-line class: Offensive line development runs through College Station, Texas.

While some fans may have started to enter a state of unease regarding the Aggies’ slow-growing 2025 cycle, Moses’ underdog story is still being written. As his recruiting profile grows after an impressive sophomore season at Legacy, the school of sports sciences (TX), Jimbo Fisher and his staff have reeled in a big fish before several fellow blue blood programs finally wake up and realize his many talents.

Moses is currently positioned as the 82nd-ranked player in Texas; the 6-foot-4, 320-pound incoming junior received offers from Arkansas, Penn State, Oklahoma, and TCU, but after attending the Aggies’ annual pool party last weekend, combined with his impressive performance during Jimbo Fisher’s football camp on June 9, his decision was solidified just days after leaving Aggieland.

Congratulations, Joshua! Gig ’em!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire