2025 3-star OL out of Dickinson (TX) has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has gained its 13th commitment in the cycle and fifth offensive lineman, as versatile three-star OL Tyler Thomas has chosen the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon.

Late last week, Thomas posted on social media (X), "Big Announcement soon!!!" regarding a potential commitment announcement. He received several predictions to land with the Aggies, as Mike Elko and his staff made a late push for the Dickinson, Texas native, which has obviously panned out.

Standing at 6-5 and 317 pounds, Thomas is a versatile tackle with a potential future at guard. Possessing a strong lower body with adequate hands and footwork, Thomas is already an impressive run blocker with ways to go in pass protection, but the potential is undeniable.

According to 247Sports, Thomas is currently ranked as the 40th-ranked interior offensive lineman and the 91st-ranked prospect in Texas. Within Texas A&M's 2025 cycle, Thomas joins four fellow three—and four-star offensive line commits. Aggies O-line coach Adam Cushing has continued to prove his worth on the recruiting trail.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star OL out of Dickinson (TX) has committed to Texas A&M