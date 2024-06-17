It's officially summer, and in the recruiting world, this is the season for unofficial and official visits and, of course, commitments. This offseason, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already laid the groundwork, landing 14 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, including four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong, who announced his intentions on Friday night.

While a majority of the commitments represent the future offense, including five prospects along the offensive line, Elko's defensive background has led to landing four defensive backs, four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, and one of the strongest players in the cycle, four-star DL Landon Rink.

Late last week, 2025 three-star defensive lineman DK Mays, who recently included Texas A&M in his top 7 program list, announced his commitment date for the start of next month on Monday, July 1. The Baton Rouge (LA) native will choose between Houston, TCU, Tulane, Georgia, Tech, Mississippi State, Missouri, and the Maroon & White.

Standing at 6-4 and 250 pounds, Mays is a "tweener" on the defensive line due to his size and speed. He brings plenty of versatility as a pass rusher, while his run-stopping prowess is already quite advanced.

According to 247Sports, Mays is currently positioned as the 72nd-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class and the 27th-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

I will Be Making My final Decision on July 1st!!!🔮 on my insta:@d1sacks._ #staytuned pic.twitter.com/eyjJNcLIvS — DK MAYS (@DDasickest) June 14, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-star DL DK Mays has announced his upcoming commitment date