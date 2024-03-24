For Texas A&M, keeping it in the family regarding legacy prospects is something every head coach holds dear.

For new Aggies head football coach Mike Elko, one of the rising prospects in the 2025 recruiting class happens to be the brother of a player he singlehandedly recruited to come to A&M during his time as the program's defensive coordinator, current Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson.

This weekend, Elko and his staff hosted several future prospects, including 2024 3-star safety Sael Reyes, the younger brother of Johnson, one of the best defensive backs ever to grace Kyle Field during his three-year career.

Focusing on Reyes, this kid can play. He is coming off his 2023 junior season, helping lead DeSoto (TX) HS to an undefeated 16-0 record and winning the Texas 6A D-1 Championship. On the year, Reyes recorded 60 tackles, including a sack, interceptions, and three tackles for loss. Reyes reportedly took in the sights and sounds of Texas A&M's second spring practice this weekend.

Standing at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Reyes possesses the speed to cover the 3rd level of the field while sniffing out rushing attempts in the backfield at a high rate. Most importantly, he never seems to waste any movement during his back pedal in coverage, consistently sticking to his man and eventually making a play on the ball.

According to 247Sports, Reyes is currently positioned as the 71st-ranked safety and the 122nd-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 3-Star S out of DeSoto (TX) recently visited Texas A&M