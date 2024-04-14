2025 3-star CB out of Missouri City (TX) has placed Texas A&M in his Top 5 program list

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has a chance to grow exponentially over the next week, as impending announcements from several prospects, including four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, are set to announce their intentions this weekend.

With the summer fast approaching, nearly every prospect in the 2025 cycle has continued to slim down their respective program lists, as three-star cornerback Caleb Chester has done the same this week.

From now on, Chester will focus on TCU, Texas, Arkansas, LSU, and Texas A&M. Coming off his unofficial visit to College Station on March 30, Chester, alongside a long list of visitors that weekend, will return on June 14 for his first official visit.

Listed at 6-1 and 170 pounds, Chester excels in press-man, taking full advantage of his size on the boundary while possessing the speed and ball skills necessary at the next level. In nine games during his 2023 junior season at Fort Bend Marshall (TX), Chester recorded 16 tackles and four pass deflections.

